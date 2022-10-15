5 reasons NJ beaches are superior to any others

I love the Jersey Shore, and odds are you do too.

I've been coming here my entire life and I really don't plan on changing that up anytime in the near future.

When I was a kid, we had a house on 34th street in Sea Isle, and even after that was sold we didn't leave the Jersey Shore, we'd just rent wherever looked fun. It's just such a great beach!

Photo by Sandra Seitamaa on Unsplash

Now, I've visited other towns that are beach towns; I've gone to Myrtle Beach, Clear Water Florida, and even a beach in Maine.

Do you know what all of those places had in common? They're great memories but I just didn't think they were very good beaches.

Most recently, I went to a wedding in Lewes, Deleware, which is about 10 minutes from Lewes Beach, and 25 minutes from Rehobeth Beach.

The day before the wedding, we spent the afternoon at Rehobeth Beach soaking up the sun and exploring the town with some friends who go there all the time.

They were so excited to show us all over their beach town!

Don't get me wrong, it was really great to walk around and see the different shops, and check out the boardwalk, but I still didn't think it held a flame to the Jersey Shore.

I've got a particular taste I guess.

Photo by Joshua Patterson on Unsplash

You may think I'm crazy, especially if you've been to any of the beaches I've mentioned above and really liked them but I have my reasons, and yes I'm going to share them with you!

5 Reasons The Jersey Shore Is Superior To Any Other Beach I've been to my fair share of beaches, but the Jersey Shore will always be superior in my mind!