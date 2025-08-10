Although we don’t have a professional baseball team that plays in New Jersey, we have a rich history of the sport in New Jersey.

We have some big-time players who have hailed from the state, too. Mike Trout is arguably the most notable.

But where would you say the heart and soul of baseball is in New Jersey? You may think of down south by Philadelphia, considering the Phillies play there. Or maybe up north by New York, where the Yankees and Mets play.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

The answer, according to the website Gambling N’ Go is Hoboken.

According to the site, Hoboken is often credited as the site of the first organized in 1846 played at Elysian Fields.

The second and third states for heart and soul of baseball in New Jersey were Lakewood and Somerset.

Both of these towns currently are home to Minor League Affiliate teams for the Phillies (Lakewood) and Yankees (Somerset). So it makes sense why they would be on this list as well. But baseball runs deep in Hoboken the most.

Here's what Gambling N' Go had to say about Hoboken as it pertains to baseball:

"Baseball history runs deep in Hoboken. It’s often credited as the site of the first organized game in 1846, played at Elysian Fields. Today, the legacy lives on through youth leagues, rec ball, and a stubborn local pride in being baseball’s unofficial birthplace."

That stubborn local pride is what makes New Jersey. We may not have a professional baseball team play in our state, but we love the sport just the same.

55 pro baseball players from NJ Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba, Erin Vogt

LOOK: 30 Best Major League Baseball Home Run Celebrations Using Props We examined every Major League Baseball team and found our 30 favorite home run celebrations where players brought props to the party. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.