Right around Mother’s Day every year the Social Security Administration releases the previous year’s full, official baby names data. This year they did not disappoint.

Unlike all the baby sites that tend to track this stuff with surveys of their own readers, this list is the real deal. After all, birth certificates and social security card applications go through their department. By the time spring rolls around they have tabulated all that data and release it to the public.

Some look at these lists out of simple curiosity. Others are expectant parents and want to see if a name they’re mulling over is popular, either to embrace it as a solid choice or reject it for being too common.

We’ve all heard, “I didn’t want her to be the fifth Ashley in her class.”

Before I give you the Top 10 boy and girl names for 2024, keep in mind this is a national list. When you narrow data into regions of the country, you get different results. In just a few days, the Social Security Administration is releasing individual states’ top names and I will have a follow-up article as soon as they come out, featuring specifically New Jersey’s top baby names.

That being said, for the nation as a whole, the Top 10 girl names were…

What’s crazy is the staying power of Olivia, which has been the number one name for six straight years. Same for Emma being number two.

The Top 10 boy names were…

Also six years straight for Liam and Noah being the No. 1 and 2 boy names in the United States.

But what about here in New Jersey? I’ll have those names for you in just a couple of days as soon as they come out.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

