A couple of days ago, I gave you the official baby name scorecard straight from the Social Security Administration. It was the Top 10 list of both boy and girl names for all of last year, right down to the very last Social Security number they issued.

This was for the nation as a whole. When you get into regions and even individual states, there are differences. Example. On the national list, you won’t find the name Anthony preferred by many Italian-American families. But in New Jersey? You bet your mutz you will.

If you want to compare and contrast, here’s a link to the article. The article shows the most popular baby names in the United States as a whole.

Then take a look at what’s most common in New Jersey.

The most popular girl names in New Jersey

Leah didn't make the Top 10 nationally, but does make it in New Jersey, and Evelyn, which shows up nationally, fails to crack the Top 10 here. All the rest are on both lists, just in different ranks.

For New Jersey boys

While Liam, Noah, and Oliver are on both the national and New Jersey lists,

Theodore, Henry, James, Mateo, Elijah, and William fail to show up in our state’s Top 10. Lucas is on the national side, but the close name of Luca is preferred in Jersey’s Top 10.

Also, talk about feeling like dinosaurs. My name, Jeff, and my broadcast partner’s name, Kylie, don’t appear anywhere in the entire Top 100 in the Garden State. So soon, we might as well be called Boris and Agatha.

