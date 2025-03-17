👮🏿‍♂️ Police and those with autism can now communicate better in NJ

County and state government leaders recently announced new guidance for police officers in New Jersey to better understand how to interact appropriately with those on the autism spectrum during a traffic stop or other emergency situations.

A discreet code can voluntarily be added onto state-issued ID cards or driver’s licenses indicating a person is on the spectrum.

Pink Code 5 description cards are also available at any New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission facility across the state. These pink cards, which must accompany the state-issued ID or driver’s license, disclose the specific diagnosis that the individual has.

While this is completely voluntary on the part of the autism community, having the discreet code and the pink cards can better help an officer take on a more thoughtful approach in the situation, said Doreen Yanik, director of Autism New Jersey’s Law Enforcement Initiative.

This program marks a significant improvement when it comes to interactions between law enforcement and people with autism. In fact, law enforcement requested this guidance to help benefit them and the autism community, Yanik said.

If they see this discreet code on a license or ID, the police officers know that there is, perhaps, a different approach that needs to be taken during a traffic stop or a particular emergency that they are responding to, she added.

“The support from both law enforcement and the autism community to make these interactions run as smoothly as possible has been overwhelming, Yanik said.

Let’s face it. It’s nerve-wracking for anyone when they get pulled over by a cop. But there is a heightened anxiety response by those on the autism spectrum, Yanik said.

“What is wonderful about this discreet code on a license or state-issued ID card is that it reframes the encounter. It has law enforcement approach in a different way, in a more thoughtful way. They have been advised how to identify certain signs of autism spectrum disorder and then given guidance by both the Department of Human Services and the Attorney General’s Office on how to approach these situations,” Yanik said.

Persons with autism who encounter a police officer often have difficulty communicating with them. They can have a “flight or freeze” reaction to an officer approaching them and have difficulty processing information. They may not make eye contact, or they may engage in repetitive behavior, all of which police have been trained to view as potentially criminal activity, suspicious behavior, or intoxication, Yanik explained.

But under this new guidance, they are given a “road map” for how to address this type of situation and to be more patient when they see this code on the license or ID. If an officer sees signs that may match autism spectrum disorder, they’ll know to use easy-to-understand language, and speak slowly, calmly, deliberately and directly, she said.

She says one thing the autism community in New Jersey has always requested is that they want to know what’s happening.

So, Autism New Jersey is asking law enforcement to explain to the driver specifically what is happening, explain why the person is being stopped, what is going to happen, talk to the individual directly, try to model some of their positive body language and speech, and be alert to signs of frustration and anxiety that may be heightened and exhibited by the driver, Yanik said.

“It’s really a more thoughtful, calm, patient approach, which will lead to more positive and safe interactions. Our goal is to decrease use of force incidents, or end situations that can easily be misunderstood as criminal behavior, or suspicious behavior,” Yanik said.

Anyone who wishes to have a designation indicated on their driver's license or state-issued ID and obtain a pink Code 5 description card, should bring a completed application MR-16-Autism Communication Form, 6 points of ID, and any applicable fee to an MVC licensing center.

A spokesperson for the MVC said this cannot be done by mail or online. The pink card will indicate if the person as ASD, a communication disorder, or both.

