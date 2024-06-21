Utility asks customers in two NJ counties to limit water use

💦 There are no water restrictions in place in NJ during this heat wave

💦 But one utility is asking residents in two NJ counties to limit water use

💦 This will help conserve water and save money

The first weekend of summer in New Jersey is going to be a scorcher as the early season heatwave continues.

“As heat and humidity kick up another notch heading into the weekend, we now exceed typical summertime heat and are approaching the danger zone,” New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Inland highs will soar well into the 90s, the humidity will ramp up and the heat index will flirt with 100 degrees for the next three days, Zarrow said.

With this excessive heat, are there water restrictions in place in New Jersey? Not really.

Residents can still water their lawns, wash their cars, and run sprinklers. Despite most of New Jersey not listed as abnormally dry, no water restrictions have been put in place for now. But there could be some down the road if things don’t change.

That being said, New Jersey American Water is asking customers in Monmouth and Ocean counties to limit their water use to avoid potentially more stringent restrictions and save money on their water bills at the same time.

“During heat waves, it’s common to see increases in household water usage, but we are asking customers to voluntarily limit their outdoor watering now,” said Lindsey Olson, senior director of operations at New Jersey American Water.

The Outdoor Conservation Guidelines

⚫Water early or late in the day to minimize evaporation

⚫Generally, lawns only require one inch of water per week, most coming from precipitation and dew or by watering two times per week at a maximum.

⚫Raise the level of your lawnmower blade to avoid lawn burnout and the need for watering

⚫Avoid adding new plants or sod to your landscape during this time of excessively hot and dry weather

Besides a heat advisory for almost all of inland New Jersey, an air quality alert code orange is also in effect. Concentrations of ground-level ozone are elevated in this kind of hot weather, creating breathing problems for the very young, the very old, and those with pre-existing heart or lung issues.

