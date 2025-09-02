Make sure you never miss the hottest news stories in New Jersey by tailoring your Google results to your preferred sources.

The "preferred sources" feature allows users to select their favorite brands, like New Jersey 101.5, to see more of their articles.

Selecting New Jersey 101.5 will ensure you'll get New Jersey-centric breaking news, opinions and exclusives on your devices.

How to make New Jersey 101.5 a preferred source on Google

Don't let the online social media companies keep you from getting your New Jersey fix.

It's easy to make New Jersey 101.5 a preferred source on Google.

You can click here to use this shortcut. Sign into your Google account if you're not already logged in.

You can also visit Google.com/preferences/source to add any preferred source.

By setting your preferred sources, you will get more content from the brands you care about and trust.

Other ways to follow New Jersey 101.5

Find our brand on your favorite social media sites ot stay in-the-know. Click on the links below.

The conversation is going strong with New Jersey 101.5 followers on Facebook.

See what your favorite hosts are doing on Instagram.

Stay up-to-date with your neighbors with New Jersey 101.5 on Nextdoor.

Watch us on YouTube and TikTok.

And follow us on X and on Bluesky.