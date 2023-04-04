New & different Italian restaurant opening in Montclair

If you're thinking, "Does really need another Italian restaurant," from what we hear about this one, the answer is "absolutely". It opens on Wednesday, April 5 on Glenridge Ave in Montclair in the spot that was the location of Salute Brick Oven Bistro until last year.

Introducing Luigino's Parmigiano, the creation of Chef Luigi Tripodi, a veteran of several Italian restaurants in the area, who is striking out on his own.

He plans on bringing a taste of the famous Amalfi Coast to his new spot with a "traditional funky" style. Much of the Italian food we're most familiar with comes from this area of Southern Italy where many of New Jersey's many Italian immigrants originate from.

The plan is to offer some traditional Italian dishes with a modern twist along with something called a "dispensa" concept which is like a charcuterie board station.

Soup with different vegetables, beans, kale. Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The concept is bold and something that should excite the locals, who love their Italian food, but might be ready for something new and different. The panini menu looks amazing along with everything parmesan like chicken, veal and eggplant done to perfection.

The menu also features "Pinsa", oval Roman-style pizzas. The "Dalla Dispensa" section of the menu promises some unique Souther Italian style plates that will make your mouth water.

Much time and attention were put into interior design, described as a combination of traditional and modern. If you can't wait to check it out, you'll get your chance this Wednesday, April 5 at 173 Glenridge Ave. in Montclair.

If you want to wait until the buzz dies down, not to worry, I think they'll be around for a long time.

