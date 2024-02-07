Montclair, NJ Officer saves unresponsive man at red light

You're stuck in traffic. That's the norm if you're a regular commuter in New Jersey. Of course, every once in a while, it isn't volume, it's an accident or another emergency causing the backup.

Montclair Officer Scott McGrath was traveling while off duty last October when he came across a car causing a traffic jam with their hazard lights on.

Traffic Jam Canva loading...

He went to see what was going on and encountered a woman in the car who was screaming because her friend was unresponsive. The man stopped moving and was not breathing.

Officer McGrath initiated CPR and coordinated with West Orange 911. It took 3-5 minutes, but the man started breathing again. He was then rushed to the hospital when the ambulance arrived. That man ended up coming off the respirator with no brain damage only three days after the incident.

Officer Scott McGrath of the Montclair Police Department (Montclair Police Department Facebook Page) Officer Scott McGrath of the Montclair Police Department (Montclair Police Department Facebook Page) loading...

We always hear about when you had to give CPR to someone else, but we want to know, has someone given CPR to you? Let us know on the NJ 101.5 app and we may share your story on the air!

LOOK: Counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in November 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom