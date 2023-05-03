New Chick-fil-A opening in NJ

In quite a few polls Chick-fil-A has come up as the Garden State's most loved fast food. With the constant quality of their food and the consistent cheeriness of their staff who could question it?

Ever notice when you say thank you at Chick-fil-A they never say you're welcome? They always say, "My pleasure." Look for it next time you go. The reason behind that goes back to 2001 when founder Truett Cathy spoke at a seminar for franchise owners.

He said whenever he stayed at a luxurious Ritz-Carlton he noticed hotel staff would always use the phrase 'My pleasure' instead of 'thank you' or the very casual 'no problem.' He wanted to separate his brand from the less-than-personable other fast food joints. He instructed his owners to teach their team to always use this phrase and boy has it worked.

Well it's ‘my pleasure’ to let you know the long-awaited new Chick-fil-A in Vineland, NJ has finally set its opening date. It's May 4. It will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Sundays of course they are closed as are all Chick-fil-A locations thanks to their founder’s strong Southern Baptist roots.

The new Chick-fil-A is at 1211 West Landis Avenue in Vineland.

Proud franchise owner Phil Kelley says about 100 jobs full and part-time will come with the opening.

We understand the economy is tough right now and how it has impacted the Vineland community,” Kelley said. "That’s why I’m so excited for Chick-fil-A Landis Avenue to expand our impact not only with the jobs the new restaurant is creating, but also the meaningful giving we will continue to do in the area.

This new Chick-fil-A is the 61st in the state. A 62nd location is in the works in East Brunswick.

There are 2,800 Chick-fil-A locations across the country, and you might be surprised to know where they land in a popularity ranking against other national chain restaurants. Would you believe Sonic came in higher than McDonald's? Or that Cracker Barrel was more popular than Taco Bell?

And Chick-fil-A ranks higher than all of these. Check it out.

