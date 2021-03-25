New Chick-Fil-A locations coming to New Jersey

There are a couple of new Chick-Fil-A restaurants coming to New Jersey. One is just about ready to open, the other is in the planning stage.

The one that’s ready to open is on Route 35 in Hazlet and, as reported on NJ.com, will be drive through only to begin, as precautions are being taken due to the pandemic. As part of the grand opening of the new location, Chick-Fil-A also announced that they will be donating $25,000 to Feeding America. As they did when they opened their restaurant in Linden last month, they will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in Monmouth County with free food for a year. The new location, the chain’s 48th in New Jersey, is scheduled to open on April 1st.

The Chick-Fil-A that is in the planning stage will be coming to Eatontown in the Eatontown Plaza at the intersection of Routes 35 & 36, according to the Asbury Park Press. The plan got zoning approval this week. It is part of a larger renovation of the shopping center, with other new stores planned, including a Party City, Total Wine, and Sleep Number Beds. The Chick-Fil-A will replace a currently empty restaurant, Sawa. The zoning board was told the new stores are intended to give consumers things they can’t get on the internet and that the hope was that the new Chick-Fil-A will draw people heading to the shore, golf courses, and racetrack. No opening date has been announced.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.