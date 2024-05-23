NJ city councilwoman accused of DWI after Range Rover crash

🔷 NJ elected official busted after crash

🔷 Range Rover hit a tree, sign

🔷 Blood test taken, charges later filed

NEW BRUNSWICK — A City Council member was facing drunk driving and other charges after a recent single-vehicle crash, according to a report.

Councilwoman Suzanne Sicora-Ludwig was issued five motor vehicle offenses following the March 8 incident, New Brunswick Today reported.

The Democrat's 2014 Range Rover had to be towed from the scene after it struck both a tree and a parking sign, according to a police report.

Officers responded on that Friday night around 11:40 to Edgebrook Road west of Lansing Road.

Sicora-Ludwig was found with the vehicle in the grass, off the left side of the road, facing the wrong direction, the police report said, but was “unable” to tell officers what had happened.

She said she was driving home after having dinner.

A blood test was given to the driver at a local hospital, and results were pending at the time of the crash.

Sicora Ludwig served her first term with the City Council starting in 2017.

She was unopposed on the upcoming June 4 primary ballot, along with three fellow council members seeking re-election.

