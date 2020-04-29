New Brunswick man wanted on charges of stabbing brother to death

NEW BRUNSWICK — Police are searching for man accused of stabbing his older brother to death on Monday night.

Roberto Lopez, 33, has been charged with the first-degree murder of 43-year-old Henry Lopez, who was found dead about 9 p.m. at the Livingston Avenue home that the brothers shared.

Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet did not say whether investigators knew what motivated the stabbing or to where the younger brother may have fled.

Lopez is described as 5 feet, 8 inches and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and red hat.

Lopez is also charged with possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Kuberiet asked anyone with information to call New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-7200, or the Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3927.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

