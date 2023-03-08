New brewery opening soon in Central Jersey

In case you haven't been to a New Jersey brewery yet, not to worry: it's a good chance you're not too far from one. There are 134 breweries in the Garden State. That's almost three times the number of wineries in our state.

It may be a little easier to set up a brewery and it's a rapidly growing market in New Jersey.

Well, get ready for number 135. Hamilton Township, right in the middle of the state, is about to have its first brewery.

Bent Iron Brewing Company has broken ground on 55 acres of farmland on Extonville Road and plans to open by the fall of this year.

We heard from one of the owners on the air earlier this week and he is excited about the new venture and anxious to open up.

Construction has begun on the new 5,000-square-foot barn at the brewery. The beer production and a tasting taproom will be in the barn, with a fun open farm setting.

There will also be outdoor seating with fire pits and a hop yard. Craft brews will be available on-site for consumption. Brew Master Dave Ascione is hoping to create a unique experience at the brand-new and first brewery in Hamilton, Mercer County.

The latest wave of breweries in New Jersey comes almost 400 years after the first one in the state in what is now Hoboken. The settlement was called Pavonia and was part of a Dutch New Netherlands Colony. The brewery was destroyed by the native Lenape tribes during Governor Kieft's War of 1643 - 1645.

We don't remember that being taught in American history in school but it was a sad day for beer drinkers here. The good news is that there are plenty now and one more great one is on the way.

