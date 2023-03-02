Grab a drink at these Ocean County, NJ breweries open to visitors

Sometimes you just get the craving to sip a beer that's been brewed right on the spot.

In Ocean County alone, you have close to a dozen options.

Below is a list of breweries in Ocean County that have a tap room open to the public.

The list is current as of March 2023 and was compiled using an Ocean County tourism website and the group New Jersey Craft Beer.

Backward Flag Brewing Co. — Forked River

Facebook Facebook loading...

Battle River Brewing — Toms River

Facebook Facebook loading...

Frye Brewing — Point Pleasant

Facebook Facebook loading...

Heavy Reel Brewing Co. — Seaside Heights

Facebook Facebook loading...

Icarus Brewing — Lakewood

Facebook Facebook loading...

Last Wave Brewing Co. — Point Pleasant Beach

Facebook Facebook loading...

ManaFirkin Brewing Co. — Manahwakin

Facebook Facebook loading...

Oyster Creek Brewing Company — Waretown

Facebook Facebook loading...

Pinelands Brewing — Little Egg Harbor

Facebook Facebook loading...

Ship Bottom Brewery — Beach Haven

Facebook Facebook loading...

Toms River Brewing — Toms River

Facebook Facebook loading...

BONUS: Artisan's Restaurant & Brewery — Toms River

Dru Sutton Dru Sutton loading...

Artisan's is primarily a restaurant, but it also produces and serves its own brews.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year From classic rock anthems to disco hits and everything in between, Stacker surveyed Billboard 's Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50.