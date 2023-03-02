Grab a drink at these Ocean County, NJ breweries open to visitors
Sometimes you just get the craving to sip a beer that's been brewed right on the spot.
In Ocean County alone, you have close to a dozen options.
Below is a list of breweries in Ocean County that have a tap room open to the public.
The list is current as of March 2023 and was compiled using an Ocean County tourism website and the group New Jersey Craft Beer.
Backward Flag Brewing Co. — Forked River
Battle River Brewing — Toms River
Frye Brewing — Point Pleasant
Heavy Reel Brewing Co. — Seaside Heights
Icarus Brewing — Lakewood
Last Wave Brewing Co. — Point Pleasant Beach
ManaFirkin Brewing Co. — Manahwakin
Oyster Creek Brewing Company — Waretown
Pinelands Brewing — Little Egg Harbor
Ship Bottom Brewery — Beach Haven
Toms River Brewing — Toms River
BONUS: Artisan's Restaurant & Brewery — Toms River
Artisan's is primarily a restaurant, but it also produces and serves its own brews.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.
