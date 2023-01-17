Every brewery you can visit and drink at in Monmouth County, NJ

New Jersey beer lovers have close to 20 options in Monmouth County for drinking brews that are crafted right on the spot.

Some breweries have just recently opened their doors. Others have been serving up the local flavor for years.

The list below is current as of January 2023 and was crafted using the Monmouth County tourism website and the group New Jersey Craft Beer, as well as Facebook and listener/reader input.

This list includes only breweries that let you visit and enjoy their beer on site.

🍺 Artis Brewery — Freehold

"If you’re a fan of spending an afternoon with an ice cold beer, a friendly atmosphere, and the chance for some snacking, I’ve got the place for you." — Read more

🍺 Alternate Ending Beer Co. — Aberdeen

🍺 Asbury Park Brewery — Asbury Park

*Taproom temporarily closed as the operation shifts locations

🍺 Beach Haus Brewery — Belmar

🍺 Belford Brewing Co. — Belford

🍺 Birdsmouth Beer — Oceanport

🍺 Bradley Brew Project — Bradley Beach

🍺 Carton Brewing — Atlantic Highlands

🍺 Jughandle Brewing Company — Tinton Falls

🍺 Kane Brewing Company — Ocean Township

🍺 Little Dog Brewing — Neptune City

🍺 Red Tank Brewing — Red Bank

🍺 Screamin' Hill Brewery — Cream Ridge

🍺 Seven Sons Brewing — Howell

🍺 Source Farmhouse Brewery — Colts Neck

🍺 Triumph Brewing Co. — Red Bank

🍺 Twin Lights Brewing — Tinton Falls

🍺 The Whitechapel Projects — Long Branch

🍺 Wild Air Beerworks — Asbury Park

