Artis Brewery in Freehold, NJ is open and it’s worth checking out
If you’re a fan of spending an afternoon with an ice cold beer, a friendly atmosphere, and the chance for some snacking, I’ve got the place for you.
Artis Brewery recently opened in Freehold, New Jersey, and the vibe is perfect for a good time.
The brewery opened in December and as of writing this, they have four original beers on tap, but based on the ten taps they have on hand, I’m guessing the number of options will expand with time.
I checked out the brewery over the weekend and truly was not disappointed. The atmosphere is super casual, the beers were tasty, and there were fun snacks to be had.
For context: the immediate neighbor is in cahoots with the brewery, so you can have pizza delivered right to your table as your tasting the various local beer.
On tap were several beer choices with Garden State ties!
For instance, we had the Glory Daze Haze IPA. A reference, of course, to Bruce’s song “Glory Days.”
Don’t let this beer pass you by, it’s good. And that’s coming from someone who usually can’t handle IPAs.
I also tried the “Party of 9,” which I’m assuming is a reference to the brewery being a little off of Route Nine.
I didn’t see any springing from cages, don’t worry.
All in all, it was a great time. I’m looking forward to going back to find out what new brews they’ll have to offer.
Artis Brewery is located at 36 South St. in Freehold, just off of Main Street.
You can check out their website here.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
