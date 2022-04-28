New beer made at Anheuser-Busch Newark, NJ plant to aid Ukraine

Anheuser-Busch just announced a new beer inspired by Ukraine. In our area this will be brewed at their famous old Newark plant on Routes 1&9.

It’s called Chernigivske. I’d love to say I know exactly how to pronounce this but I haven’t a clue.

The company describes it as a crisp European-style lager. Best part is, and you could kind of see this coming, they will be donating millions in sales to humanitarian relief for the ongoing war there.

CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund is just one organization slated to benefit from the sale of this special beer. InBev, which is Anheuser-Busch’s parent company, says it will donate a minimum of $5 million to various humanitarian organizations in Ukraine.

That new beer called Chernigivske gets its name from the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. If I knew how to pronounce that city, maybe I’d figure out how to say the beer. All I know is it’s a city of about 285,000 in the northern part of Ukraine.

The beer will be on tap in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Phoenix and Chicago in May. Now New Jersey has the fourth highest Ukrainian population in the United States so they’d better be selling a lot of Chernigivske here, too.

When I call Chernigivske a new beer, I should clarify that it’s only new to America. It’s been brewed in Ukraine since 1988 and is part of InBev’s global product portfolio.

The Anheuser-Busch brewery on 1&9 in Newark has stood like a sentry since 1951 overlooking some of the grittiest industrial landscape New Jersey has to offer. It is the second oldest working brewery of the company’s 12 major ones. My father lived in Rahway not far from the plant and when you’d drive up that way the smell of the brewery would mix with the odor of the chemical plants and the exhaust on the Turnpike and all the rest. I swear I could still pick out the combination in a test blindfolded.

But now the smell of generosity and humanity will be part of the bouquet.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

