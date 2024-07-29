New and to-die-for Nothing Bundt Cakes spot in Middlesex County

If you don’t know about Nothing Bundt Cakes you might think what’s the big deal about just another bakery? But what you need to know is Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz are two friends who loved baking for friends and family. They were told by many people that their cakes were unlike anything else they’d tasted. So they joined forces in a business in 1997.

Now they’ve grown into over 400 locations nationwide. And yes, they specialize in Bundt cakes, those strange shaped cakes with the holes in them. They even offer Bundtinis, which you can guess from the name.

The flavors they offer are tempting, like red velvet, white chocolate raspberry, snickerdoodle, confetti, etc. They even offer gluten-free options.

There’s a new Middlesex County location opening soon. Woodbridge, start salivating. A Nothing Bundt Cakes is coming soon to St. Georges Crossing where 1, 9 and 35 meet.

Owner of St. Georges Crossing, Hansraj Agrawal, told mycentraljersey.com, “There’s nothing else quite like Nothing Bundt Cakes. We are very excited to introduce this unique bakery concept to the community and are committed to bringing great cakes – along with an exceptional customer service experience – to our guests.”

They even do gender reveal cakes.

Birthday cakes

Maybe something for the game?

Those bundtinis I mentioned.

No set opening date has been given, but if you just can’t wait New Jersey has a dozen other locations. If your cake is for a special occasion they also sell party decorations as well as gifts.

