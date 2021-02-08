Never try to rescue an injured animal on a Jersey road (Opinion)

As much as it pains many of us to see an injured animal on the side or in the middle of the road, you just have to keep going.

The worst possible outcome happened last Wednesday evening when a 27-year-old woman from my hometown of Medford was killed on Route 70 in Cherry Hill. The driver of the car, a 24-year-old Voorhees man, stayed on the scene until police arrived.

That is a dangerous part of Route 70 with merging lanes and oncoming ramps. If it is your own animal there is almost nothing that can stop you from getting out of the car and trying to help. We don't know if that was the case in this instance.

If it's a wild animal, like a deer, raccoon or goose, the best thing to do is leave it alone. Wildlife experts recommend leaving the animal alone and let nature handle things.

In the case of a busy highway like Route 70 in Cherry Hill, if it is a wild animal, call the local police so they can ensure that the animal doesn't cause any harm to humans and do what they can for the animal.

In our area, it is very common to see people trying to help injured deer on the side of a busy road. It's sad and heart-wrenching but the best thing you can do is to call local police and if you can alert other drivers of what's going on, without putting yourself in danger. Our hearts go out to the young woman from Medford and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.

