NJ township to honor Vietnam vets 50 years after the war ended

NEPTUNE — Fifty years after the Vietnam War ended, with the U.S. withdrawing troops from the Southeast Asian country, a special parade will be held in one Monmouth County township to honor these brave and courageous Vietnam veterans.

The parade is set for Saturday, March 29 at 11:15 a.m. in Neptune Township.

The special parade to honor the bravery and sacrifice of Vietnam veterans will begin on Neptune Boulevard, and then move along Washington Avenue to the VFW building.

Mayor Robert Lane Jr. told the Asbury Park Press that when he was recently having dinner with 86-year-old Wilbur Martin, the commander of VFW Post #1333 in Neptune, he found out that many Vietnam vets returning home from war were never given a parade or a hero’s welcome.

Martin, who told the mayor he remembered getting spit on instead, began basic training in 1955, served in the military for 19 years, and earned several medals including the Silver Star for gallantry in action, four Bronze Stars, two Purple Hearts, two Air Medals, and the Vietnam Service Medal, the Press reported.

So, Lane decided a parade was long overdue for these heroes. A service will be held at noon followed by a 1 pm lunch on March 29. Lane said he wants to make sure all the veterans are thanked for the sacrifices they’ve made.

Vets from surrounding towns will also join in the parade.

“Let’s come together as a community to pay tribute to their service and reflect on this important moment in history. Everyone is welcome to attend and show their support,” the Neptune Township Facebook page reads.

