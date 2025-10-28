Repeat sex offender who met 14-year-old girl for sex at NJ motel sentenced to prison
🔴 New York sex offender sentenced for assaulting a teen in Neptune Township motel.
🔴 Prosecutors say the 14-year-old victim told him her age before they met.
🔴 He must now also register as a sex offender in New Jersey.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — A man who is a convicted sex offender in New York has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for meeting a teenage girl at a local motel for sex.
On Friday, 35-year-old David Leigh was sentenced in Superior Court in Monmouth County.
Leigh must serve five years before he is eligible for parole. After his release, he will face parole supervision for life, and he must register as a sex offender in New Jersey.
The man from Auburn was convicted of sexual assault after a week-long trial in June. It took only two hours for the jury to return its guilty verdict.
According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, Leigh and the 14-year-old victim met on social media in 2023.
Investigators said the girl told Leigh her age before they connected in person.
In April 2023, they went to a motel room in Neptune Township where the sexual assault happened.
Leigh was arrested in January 2024.
It was the second time in less than a decade that Leigh was convicted for his perverse interest in children.
In 2016, he admitted to sharing child sexual abuse materials over the internet. Leigh was forced to register as a sex offender in New York.
