🔴 New York sex offender sentenced for assaulting a teen in Neptune Township motel.

🔴 Prosecutors say the 14-year-old victim told him her age before they met.

🔴 He must now also register as a sex offender in New Jersey.

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — A man who is a convicted sex offender in New York has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for meeting a teenage girl at a local motel for sex.

On Friday, 35-year-old David Leigh was sentenced in Superior Court in Monmouth County.

Leigh must serve five years before he is eligible for parole. After his release, he will face parole supervision for life, and he must register as a sex offender in New Jersey.

The man from Auburn was convicted of sexual assault after a week-long trial in June. It took only two hours for the jury to return its guilty verdict.

David Leigh must now register as a sex offender in New Jersey. He was already registered as a sex offender in New York (New York State Division of Criminal Services) David Leigh must now register as a sex offender in New Jersey. He was already registered as a sex offender in New York (New York State Division of Criminal Services) loading...

According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, Leigh and the 14-year-old victim met on social media in 2023.

Investigators said the girl told Leigh her age before they connected in person.

In April 2023, they went to a motel room in Neptune Township where the sexual assault happened.

Leigh was arrested in January 2024.

(Neptune Township Police Department via Facebook) (Neptune Township Police Department via Facebook) loading...

It was the second time in less than a decade that Leigh was convicted for his perverse interest in children.

In 2016, he admitted to sharing child sexual abuse materials over the internet. Leigh was forced to register as a sex offender in New York.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

13 apps all NJ parents need to know about Some of these social media apps are aimed at mature users. A false birthday on either end can link young users with potential predators, if adults are not paying attention. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: 14 Things That Will Make You Nostalgic for Halloween in the '80s 1980s-era Halloween had its own vibe, from the waxy candy bags to the widespread fear of razor blades in apples. Think you can handle the nostalgia? Keep scrolling if you dare! Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz