Neptune, NJ cops brave fire to save life

It was late on a Monday night when the call came in regarding a fire in a residential home.

Police responded quickly arriving to a home with smoke pouring out of the garage. Immediately identifying a resident who was already outside, the officers quickly entered the home and discovered a 71-year-old man having medical issues in the basement.

The Neptune cops rescued the victim and got him under the care of the EMTs arriving on scene.

The fire department got the fire under control within 30 minutes. The response and quick action of the Neptune police officers is another shining example of the work our police officers do every day for the rest of us.

The brave men and women serving Neptune are often the subject of criticism from the ignorant and agenda-driven corporate media. I want to make it very clear that these men and women are heroes and I stand 100% with all the cops in Neptune. Thank you for everything that you do every day for the citizens you are sworn to protect.

