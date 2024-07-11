5 dogs abandoned in NJ home, in nailed-shut closets with cig burns

🐶 Five neglected pit bulls were found in an abandoned home

IRVINGTON — Five neglected pit bulls were rescued from an abandoned home in the Essex County Township, according to a report by News 12.

The Best Friend Dog and Animal Adoption in Cranford was first alerted to two dogs left outside the property on July 3. Upon further investigation, rescuers went into the house and found three other pit bulls in the basement, nailed inside closets with no food and water, said The Best Friend Dog and Animal Adoption president, Lauren Denoma.

Baby, one of the five pit bulls rescued from an abandoned home in Irvington (Best Friend and Dog Adoption)

One dog had all broken teeth and a torn ACL, said Denoma. She said walking is very challenging for him. Another dog was covered in bite wounds all over his face, Denoma said.

They were completely frightened. "It's not only going to be a physical rehabilitation but a mental one, too. The were really left to die," Denoma said.

All five dogs had skin infections. Several had lacerations. But Denoma said what really stood out was that every dog had these unusual, suspicious cigar or cigarette burns on top of their heads.

The level of abuse, the neglect and the type of wounds could mean the dogs were used for breeding or dog fighting, she said, but that has not been confirmed.

"I don't know what was going on in that house," she said.

Max, one of the five pit bulls rescued from an abandoned home in Irvington (Best Friend and Dog Adoption)

The dogs have been named Baby, Max, Paco, Bianca, and Bruce, according to the adoption center.

The ages of the dogs are hard to gauge because of the level of neglect, Denoma said. But she said Baby is more likely Bianca's son. Baby is not even a year old. Both Baby and Bianca were nailed inside a closet together.

The dogs, however, all appear to be under three years, except Paco who may be a bit older, she said.

Paco, one of the five pit bulls rescued from an abandoned home in Irvington (Best Friend and Dog Adoption)

Four of the dogs are recovering at Summit Dog and Cat Hospital. One has been moved to boarding. The office manager there told News 12 that the pit bulls were spayed and neutered, and given the appropriate shots and medications needed. The hope is to get them adopted in the future.

Denoma said she plans to network with two other rescue groups to help get them placed once they recover.

Denoma said this rescue really was a team effort and she wants to thank her colleagues.

She said Irvington police are moving forward with an investigation.

"When you see something, say something. This is not OK," Denoma said.

Bruce, one of the five pit bulls rescued from an abandoned home in Irvington (Best Friend and Dog Adoption)

“We are the voice for the voiceless!!! This type of cruelty cannot be ignored!!! If you would like to make a donation to their care, please go to bfdaaa.com/donations,” according to a statement on the Best Friend Dog and Animal Adoption Facebook page.

