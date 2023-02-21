Need peace? Live in this stunning NJ church for sale as a home

Have you ever known that feeling of being so stressed out about something that you find a quiet church that’s open to sit in all alone and just reflect? Perhaps an answer came to you, maybe a better one than the one you thought you were looking for? I have.

How would you like that feeling in your own home? Maybe you can have it.

There’s a church for sale in Sussex County built in 1887 that is up for sale as a home. And don’t think it’s impractical. It already came with its own living quarters and the person selling it has lived there herself for the past 23 years.

It’s big enough that she also ran her business, a vintage clothing shop called Daybreak Boutique out of it too. This is perfectly legal. It will remain zoned for light commercial use and in fact the property listing offers possible uses as “farmers market, deli, drug store, professional office, retail shop, studio, restaurant/tavern, book store ... gallery, cafe, auction house — the possibilities are endless.”

How much? $450,000. There’s enough parking for 15 cars, plenty if you did want to run a business out of your home. Also plenty if you just want to throw some killer parties.

So let’s take a look.

Zillow

Zillow

Zillow

How gorgeous are these exterior shots?

Zillow

You can place all the furniture you want but there's no hiding those church windows.

Zillow

Feeling the peace yet?

Zillow

Part of a kitchen for an antique lover.

Zillow

This little bridge over the creek adds to the tranquility.

Zillow

Interested? The property is at 1222 Rt. 23 in Wantage, Sussex County and is listed with Lisa Uvanni of Coldwell Banker in Allendale.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

