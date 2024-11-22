News anchor Chuck Scarborough retires after 50 years at WNBC TV

☑️ Chuck Scarborough will leave NBC New York on Dec. 12

NBC New York anchor Chuck Scarborough announced his retirement Thursday night after 50 years at the anchor desk.

The 81-year-old Scarborough said his last day is Dec. 12 and then he will begin a “retirement with an asterisk.” A statement from the station said he will continue work on special projects for the station.

"The time has come to pass the torch. 50 years, eight months, and 17 days after I walked through the doors of the headquarters of the National Broadcasting Company I will step away from this anchor desk," Scarborough said at the end of Thursday's newscast. "I'll have more to say to you and my extraordinary colleagues. But for now I'll offer a simple, heartfelt thank you for allowing me into your living rooms and trusting us to bring you the news."

The unofficial dean

He is New York television news' longest continuous anchor partnering with Jack Cafferty, Jim Hartz, Pat Harper and Lynda Baquero. Sue Simmons shared 11 p.m. anchoring duties for 32 years. Scarborough left the 11 p.m newscast in 2016. Natalie Pasquarella anchors with Scarborough.

Bill Beutel's retirement from ABC 7 Eyewitness News in 2011 and Rafael Pineda from Spanish-language WXTV in 2013 made Scarborough the unofficial dean of New York broadcasters.

Scarborough, who worked in Mississippi, Atlanta and Boston and prior to his arrival in 1974, called it an “extraordinary honor” to come into the homes of viewers “trusting me to present the news free of any agenda, faithful to the fundamental principles of accuracy, objectivity and fairness—and to bring them vital, timely information during our darkest and brightest hours.”

Scarborough earned 36 local Emmy Awards and was honored by the New York Chapter of Television Arts & Sciences with their 2014 Governor’s Award. He also appeared in the movie "The Adjustment Bureau" in 2011 reporting a story about the film's lead character played by Matt Damon.

