MIDDLETOWN — The replacement of a bridge will close an important local Monmouth County road until spring.

The county resumed work Monday on replacing the Navesink River Road bridge over McClees Creek. The work, which will last until April, is needed because of the bridge's age and normal deterioration from traffic.

The road along the Navesink River on Middletown's southern border carries traffic between the Oceanic Bridge and Route 35. Huber Woods Park and the Navesink Country Club are both on Navesink River Road.

"We appreciate the patience of those who travel on Navesink River Road during this construction project and will work to get it done as quickly as possible," Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone said.

The project initially began in March but ran into "issues underground" and the road reopened on May 21 as to minimize summer traffic issues, according to Arnone. The southwest retaining wall of the bridge was replaced during the spring closure.

