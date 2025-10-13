Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

We didn't get as much rain as we expected from Sunday's Nor'easter, but the winds were howling and there are flooding concerns through this afternoon.

We have everything you need to know as the storm slowly pulls away from New Jersey.

We are also working to get more details surrounding the mysterious death of a Naval Cadet from New Jersey.

Plus, will a financial incentive get NJ districts to ban cell phones in school? How Gov. Murphy wants to spend more of your tax dollars.

Videos posted to social media show flooding from a Nor'easter storm on 10/12/2025. (screengrab colliefather viaTiktok) Videos posted to social media show flooding from a Nor'easter storm on 10/12/2025. (screengrab colliefather viaTiktok) loading...

Sunday's Nor'easter brought wind and tidal flooding to much of the Jersey Shore, and another round of flooding is likely today.

Video's on social media show flooded streets in Atlantic City, Avalon and Brigantine.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says it will remain breezy inland and windy along the coast today, although not as gusty as last night.

Dan says the last big thing to watch with this storm is Monday afternoon's high tide cycle which will likely be the highest crest of the storm.

High tide is expected to cause widespread moderate to borderline major category flooding up and down the Jersey Shore.

NJ Transit’s entire Atlantic City Line between Atlantic City and Philadelphia and the North Jersey Coast Line between Bay Head and Long Branch is suspended on Monday due to concerns about “out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of our customers and employees, and to protect NJ TRANSIT equipment.”

The rest of the system is running on a holiday schedule

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A United States Naval Academy student from New Jersey has been found dead but few details have been revealed.

Kyle Philbert James, 20, was from Whippany in Morris County.

His mother received a call from the Academy last Thursday night informing her that Kyle had not attended any of his classes that day and asking if she knew where he was.

On Sunday night, the Naval Academy issued a statement confirming Kyle had been found dead and announcing an investigation was underway.

Academy officials did not provide any details about when or where Kyle was found, only that the circumstances surrounding his death were under investigation.

Somaya Elkaramany, the owner of and driver for an NJ bus company, is charged with dodging $290,000 in tolls (AP Photo/Seth Wenig/Port Authority police) Somaya Elkaramany, the owner of and driver for an NJ bus company, is charged with dodging $290,000 in tolls (AP Photo/Seth Wenig/Port Authority police) loading...

🔴 Bus company owner accused of dodging nearly $300K in tolls.

🔴 State prosecutors say she racked up over 7,000 unpaid tolls since 2020.

🔴 The owner has a history of legal trouble, including past violations and a police altercation.

BAYONNE — A New Jersey bus company owner is accused of dodging nearly $300,000 in tolls while making trips to the Big Apple.

Somaya Elkaramany, 57, was indicted on one count of second-degree theft of services and four counts of third-degree theft of services, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Officials say her bus company, Best Big Bus, is also facing three counts of the same theft offenses. She also drove the buses

It's at least the third time Elkaramany has been accused of violating the law behind the wheel of a bus.

This time, the OAG says she dodged $290,000 in tolls while driving between Hudson County and New York City over the past five years.

Her massive toll tab from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police is a result of more than 7,000 violations since Oct. 1, 2020, officials say.

cell phone social media use teens NJ plans on limiting teen cell phone and social media use (Getty Stock, ThinkStock) loading...

A lawsuit against TikTok and a grant program to help New Jersey schools ban cell phones during school days are part of the state’s efforts to curb social media usage by children.

State prosecutors recently applauded a Superior Court Judge’s decision to allow a lawsuit against TikTok to advance.

The social media platform is accused of knowingly working to “hook” teen users, with specific tools like "infinite scroll” and beauty filters to motivate young users to remain logged in for unhealthy amounts of time.

“We are gratified that the NJ Superior Court denied TikTok’s attempt to dismiss our lawsuit for harming young people’s mental and physical health,” First Assistant Attorney General Lyndsay Ruotolo said, after the announcement was made.

The TikTok lawsuit update followed on the heels of a final report by a state commission on effects of social media usage on adolescents.

(Screenshot: TheParty Animals via Instagram, Google Maps) (Screenshot: TheParty Animals via Instagram, Google Maps) loading...

⚾ Viral baseball sensation league has NJ on its 2026 schedule

🎟️ Ticket seekers need to enter a lottery, first

🌴 New team, Loco Beach Coconuts, to debut at Shoretown Ballpark

LAKEWOOD — The most exciting kind of baseball is coming back to New Jersey and fans are eagerly awaiting a chance to try for tickets.

The Savannah Bananas have become an absolute viral phenomenon, since launching their tailgate party meets circus style of baseball.

In August 2023, the Bananas came to New Jersey and played their 100th game against the Trenton Thunder.

For the upcoming 2026 season, a new expansion team has been unveiled and will be the home team for a weekend at the minor league ballpark in Ocean County.

