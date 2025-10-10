A lawsuit against TikTok and a grant program to help New Jersey schools ban cell phones during school days are part of the state’s efforts to curb social media usage by children.

State prosecutors recently applauded a Superior Court Judge’s decision to allow a lawsuit against TikTok to advance.

The social media platform is accused of knowingly working to “hook” teen users, with specific tools like "infinite scroll” and beauty filters to motivate young users to remain logged in for unhealthy amounts of time.

“We are gratified that the NJ Superior Court denied TikTok’s attempt to dismiss our lawsuit for harming young people’s mental and physical health,” First Assistant Attorney General Lyndsay Ruotolo said, after the announcement was made.

The TikTok lawsuit update followed on the heels of a final report by a state commission on effects of social media usage on adolescents.

The commission’s members include parents, students, child-advocacy organizations and representatives of school nurses, school psychologists, principals, superintendents, and school board members.

They put together at least 20 recommendations, directed at parents and caregivers, schools and youth organizations, healthcare providers, politicians and social media companies.

One of those top suggestions — a “bell-to-bell ban” on cell phones and social media in school — was the motivating factor behind a newly announced grant program.

School districts have until the end of October to apply for the “Phone Free Schools" grant program.

Awarded grants will be a minimum of $500, to be spent on “storage solutions” to collect and secure student devices during the school day, such as locked pouch systems or check-in cabinets.

The phone-free school grants may also be used for training staff on the adopted cell phone policy and storage procedures, for grades 6-12 in eligible districts.

Money was allocated in the state budget signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in June, state education officials confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.

A $3 million incentive grant program to "support school districts interested in transitioning to phone-free learning environments" was a line item on page 86 of the spending plan.

The size of each grant would depend on how many school districts apply.

Also among the recommendations from the state commission — a delay in the starting age of children using such platforms.

The New Jersey Commission on the Effects of Social Media Usage on Adolescents was put together, under a law signed by Murphy.

“This report is a roadmap for action. Social media has rewired childhood, and the stakes could not be higher,” Commission Co-chairs Pearl Gabel and Charles Gelinas said in releasing their multi-point recommendations.

Here are 15 condensed priorities for adults involved in teen use of social media.

Recommendations for parents and caregivers

📱 Delay youth access to social media until at least 16 years old.

📱 When teens do access to social media, monitor use and include limitations. Parental control features can be set on social media platforms, as well as “downtime” controls on both Apple and Droid devices, as an example.

📱 It may be helpful to establish a routine where teen cell phones are charged each night in a parent or caregiver’s bedroom. The commission found evidence that many parents are not aware of how much social media use is going on at night by their teens.

📱 Negative impacts of social media use are most frequent in youth who spend at least four hours per day on social media, according to cited research — so trying to support such a time limit are encouraged.

📱 Caregivers need to "model healthy social media use." That includes setting time limits, focusing on positive content, and having conversations about using privacy settings, interacting in appropriate ways, and asking for help if needed.

Tips for NJ policymakers on social media use

📱 Encourage federal lawmakers to support and pass the "Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act" and the "Kids Online Safety Act." These pieces of legislation are aimed at protecting minors from cyberbullying, dangerous viral challenges, sextortion, and other digital threats.

📱 New Jersey state lawmakers should pass legislation to require social media platforms having strong default privacy settings for minors. Often, installing any social media app has a default “public view” setting, while requiring users to manually select more private settings.

📱 New Jersey state lawmakers are also advised to pass existing, proposed legislation that would require parental consent for any residents younger than 18 to create social media accounts.

Tips for NJ schools and community groups on social media use

📱 School districts are advised to try and enact a "bell-to-bell ban" on the use of cell phones and social media in school. The recommendations makes exceptions for students with special education or medical needs, or for students who use their phones for translation.

📱 School districts should try to provide students with instruction on digital citizenship and information on media literacy, across grades and content areas.

Tips for NJ healthcare providers on social media use

📱 Stress the importance of age-appropriate social media engagement and encourage parents to actively monitor and guide their children’s online activity to help ensure safe and healthy digital experiences.

📱 Routinely screen adolescents for signs of “problematic social media use” to identify potential risks and try to help families step in, early.

Tips for social media companies on social media use

📱 Social media companies should enact "strong default privacy settings for minors, restrict

data collection and third-party access, and protect against targeted advertising, invasive

tracking, and addictive design features."

📱 Restrict access to social media platforms for any users younger than 16, ideally by using age-verification tech, instead of self-reported data.

📱 Social media companies should continually work to provide "easy to-use parental controls" so they can support teens safely using social media. Efforts should also be made to increase parental awareness of how to use such tools.

