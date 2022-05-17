Nationwide survey names NJ’s best 24-hour restaurant

New Jersey is the diner capital of the country and yet most diners are missing one of the things that brought people to diners in the first place: The open 24 hours aspect.

How is it even a diner if it’s not open 24 hours? That’s why I am so happy that the publication Eat This decided to cross the country to find the best 24-hour restaurants in each state.

It’s been four months since they put together this exhaustive list, yet you still haven’t tried the 24-hour pride of New Jersey, the Broadway Diner in Bayonne?

Do you remember being able to order an omelet at 3 o’clock in the morning? Or linger over a cup of coffee or a plate of disco fries till 5 a.m.? That is the beauty of a 24-hour restaurant, and in New Jersey that means the Broadway Diner.

Do not take this list lightly. Remember, there are so many diners in the state that to single out one of the many that are open 24 hours means that this place has got to be extra special and, according to this survey and to reviews galore, the Broadway Diner does not disappoint.

Located in Bayonne, the Broadway Diner is home to the “world's best pancakes.” A reminder of this is emblazoned in neon in the restaurant and splashed all over its menus. But beyond pancakes, it’s well known for many other diner staples and even a full bar.

Just some of the many other menu items worth taking a look at are the Philly Cheesesteak and the Chicken Parm Sub, as well as their smoothies and juice bar.

The Broadway Diner offers an all-you-can-eat Italian buffet every Sunday between 3 and 9 p.m. It features authentic homemade Italian delicacies. It's a great traditional Sunday meal where you can bring the entire family to have a heavenly Italian feast at an affordable price.

They also have a gourmet deli that features fresh gourmet Italian sandwiches.

This place is a real Jersey Diner and then some! Does the place get packed? Yes. Is it worth the wait? Also, yes.

One of the many things that stands out about the Broadway Diner is its fresh juices. They’re famous for them. They also bottle them so that customers can bring them home. And, they deliver.

So the next time you’ve got a hankering for some of the best diner food ever in the middle of the night or anytime you won’t do better than the Broadway Diner in Bayonne. They’ve made New Jersey proud.

And if you're in another part of the state, there's probably a 24-hour diner near you. Check out this list.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7

