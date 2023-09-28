National survey says this is NJ’s most unique hotel

Some people think of hotels as a necessity. But I'm one of those people who genuinely adores hotels. The experience of staying in one, the luxury and the ambiance.

Over the years, I’ve always made it my mission to try to find the best luxury hotels. I was so happy to find one that I had never heard of before.

One that Love Exploring has called the most unique hotel in the state. The website had its travel agents curate a selection of the most distinctive hotels across the nation.

For New Jersey, their standout choice was none other than the EnVue Hotel in Weehawken.

EnVue lives up to its name, offering a vista of New York City that's nothing short of extraordinary.

Tucked into the Palisades Cliffs of New Jersey, it has an amazing view of the city and it strikes a balance between a cool modern vibe and a sense of home and history.

As you step into this modern classic, you're greeted by rooms and suites adorned with modern, chic decor and each room boasts great amenities, from room service to a well-stocked mini-fridge and complimentary Wi-Fi.

But it's the views that steal the show. Picture yourself gazing out at the Hudson River and the iconic Manhattan skyline from your room.

To add to the luxury, EnVue ensures you sleep soundly in luxurious beds with plush duvets and crisp linens.

They also have spa-inspired hotel bathrooms, complete with vanities featuring lighted mirrors.

EnVue is located at 550 Ave. at Port Imperial, and from what I’ve seen, this is going to be my next NJ luxury hotel stay. It's a hotel aficionado's dream come true.

Jersey City home transformation: From falling apart to full luxury 41 Bentley Ave. was basically falling apart. It was typical of many homes you see in the older sections of Jersey City, before the developers get to them, that is. Many of them are rundown, neglected with the population of the town not having the means to repair and update them.

Wow! Aaron Rodgers new home in New Jersey: Inside and out Here's a look at New York Jets Aaron Rodgers' new Montclair home with 8 bedrooms and 9 baths — and sweeping views of the rest of New Jersey and the Manhattan skyline.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom