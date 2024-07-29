NJ mascots honored on National New Jersey Day

🔴 July 27 is National New Jersey Day

🔴 The state government posted a video on social media honoring its mascots

🔴 Gov. Murphy and his wife celebrated by having lunch with a couple

Did you know that July 27 is “National New Jersey Day?”

According to NationalToday.com, the day celebrates New Jersey as the third state to join the union. The holiday was started in 2009 by Marlo Anderson on the recommendation of the government of New Jersey.

NJGov on X NJGov on X loading...

New Jersey witnessed some of the most historical events since the region was a key location during the American War of Independence, the site read. This led to the state having one of the highest numbers of museums to tell about U.S. history.

New Jerseyans celebrated National New Jersey Day on Saturday, July 27.

NJGov on X NJGov on X loading...

The video talks about how New Jersey wanted to celebrate its biggest icons and on the screen flashes the likes of people like Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and Danny DeVito. Then, the screen quickly morphs into photos of the state's most iconic mascots as a way to honor New Jersey.

NJGov on X NJGov on X loading...

The quirky, funny video features the mascots hanging out in Trenton set to the music of George Thorogood's "Bad to the Bone."

NJGov on X NJGov on X loading...

Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy helped celebrate National New Jersey Day by having lunch with a couple at the New Monmouth Diner in Middletown, according to X.

Karri and Jon Ricklin are on a journey to eat at every diner in New Jersey. Their lunch with the Murphys was stop #244 on their trek.

Gov. Murphy X page Gov. Murphy X page loading...

Celebrate National New Jersey Day with something you love to do.

Gov. Murphy X page Gov. Murphy X page loading...

Visit a beach, go to Atlantic City, enjoy a pork roll egg, and cheese sandwich, stroll a boardwalk, go to a county fair, enjoy a scoop of ice cream, visit a pick-u-own farm for fresh fruits and vegetables, visit a local winery or brewery, grab a hot dog, or hike a trail in one of the state parks.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom