National indoor theme park’s new location in NJ opening soon

Kids love jumping. More than they do just about any other activity. Why do you think trampoline parks are so popular?

So NJ parents—and kids!—will be thrilled to hear about the opening of a new trampoline park here in New Jersey that, according to its website, is so much more than that.

It’s called urban air adventure Park and it is, in fact, filled with more adventure than just trampolines. You may be familiar with urban air from its location in Toms River or any of its other five locations around New Jersey.

But now, people driving by the Hazlet Town Center on Route 35, who may have been wondering what’s coming into the newly revamped Plaza have an answer.

I gotta give kudos to the “What’s Going There?” column of the Asbury Park Press, not to mention their accompanying Facebook page, “What’s Going There?” by David P. Willis, because he always has the scoop on the new things popping up in any neighborhood.

The Hazlet Town Center has new owners who have broken up the Kmart and Pathmark grocery store spots, which allowed for new tenants like Aldi and Burlington. It’s also welcoming Planet Fitness (in a new spot) and Panera bread.

But back to Urban Air: Here’s what makes it different. While other places are just a large expanse of trampolines, Urban Air, with over 200 locations across the country, has become famous for its variety of different adventures.

For instance, they have indoor attractions for kids of all ages like indoor climbing walls, interactive games, and amusement rides. The coolest thing at Urban Air is probably their sky rider, which lets you fly from the ceiling, safely strapped in, and view the entire indoor amusement park from your vantage point up in the air.

There’s also mini golf, bowling and a café for when all of this fun works up your kids’ appetites. You can see the video from the Avenel location below:

So far, we’re not sure of an opening date, but get ready for the next great thing in Hazlet Towne Center. Because urban air adventure Park has everything your kid needs for a fun day of adventure

