To call American Dream a mall is kind of an understatement. It does have everything a mall has, the stores, the food court, etc. but it’s so much more. It’s a world-class entertainment destination.

This time of year, especially, they’re always trying to cook up new and innovative ways to celebrate the holiday season. And this year is no exception.

American Dream announcing that it will be a featured stop on the highly anticipated Dragon Ball DAIMA North America Tour. Dragon Ball DAIMA is the latest installment in the long-running Dragon Ball series that has become one of the most-loved and highest-grossing media franchises ever.

The North America Tour invites fans of all ages to dive into the world of Dragon Ball DAIMA — an original story crafted by series creator Akira Toriyama.

From Dec. 13 to 15, guests can explore a variety of activities related to the Dragon Ball franchise. Fans will be able to discover new cards and collectibles, browse vendors offering high-quality merchandise, participate in exciting giveaways and more.

This three-day event promises to be packed with fun-filled options that will immerse guests in the vibrant universe of Dragon Ball.

If you or your kids are Dragon Ball fans or aficionados, this is a cool family event. You will not want to miss it. Here’s the info.

Date and Time:

Friday, December 13 / 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 14 / 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 15 / 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The Dragon Ball DAIMA North America Tour originated at Mall of America from November 22-24 and will conclude at West Edmonton Mall from February 14-16.

For more information, click here.

