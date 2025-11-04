In my opinion, the donut is an underrated treat. Any time of day is a good time to enjoy one.

Donuts Photo by Nik on Unsplash loading...

Breakfast? Time for a donut!

Mid-afternoon snack? Hmmm, could be a donut!

Dessert? Did somebody say donuts?!

I don’t mean to go full on Homer Simpson, but… “MMMM DONUTS!”

November 5 is the perfect time to celebrate them because it’s National Donut Day!

Do you go for a glazed? Perhaps one that’s frosted with sprinkles? Apparently, neither of those is the go-to in the Garden State.

Donuts Photo by arad mihan on Unsplash loading...

What is New Jersey’s favorite donut?

According to a study by Yay! Coloring Pages, the favorite donut in New Jersey, is one I never would have guessed.

They looked at Google trends to analyze search volume for the favorite donut in each state.

Coming out as the winner was the glazed donut, which was the top donut in 11 states.

The silver award goes to the powdered sugar donut, which is the favorite of seven states.

Donuts Photo by Neetu Laddha on Unsplash loading...

As for us in New Jersey?

We prefer a jelly donut, which I never would have guessed. Has no one else in New Jersey enjoyed a warmed glazed donut?

In my opinion, the jelly donut has a bonkers ratio of jelly to dough.

It’s basically 90% dry dough, and then a 10% burst of jelly. It borders on an aggressive attack. I’m no baker, but I can’t believe we haven’t fixed the issue in this, the year 2025.

As for where New Jerseyans go to in order to get a donut, we tend to prefer Dunkin, according to the study.

