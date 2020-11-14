National clean out the fridge day — See what we found in ours

National clean out your refrigerator day is Sunday, November 15, so producer Chris and I thought we would take a peek inside the New Jersey 101.5 refrigerator to see what science projects were festering inside.

Now you would think that I am a big partaker in using the company fridge. Oh no I am not! Since I only work weekends, the company fridge becomes a black hole of sorts. I've learned that once I put something in there it never comes back. It disappears. It's gone forever.

It doesn't matter if it's mayonnaise, salad dressing, sardines or broccoli, it will be gone. So if I take something to the station it stays within three feet of me. That being said, here's what we found lurking in the company fridge.