National Bingo Day: What should go on a New Jersey bingo card

Did you know there’s a National Bingo Day? We shouldn’t be surprised, there’s a day for everything now, and this week we recognize Bingo.

Tuesday, June 27, is National Bingo Day, and you know what’s more fun than the standard bingo board? A personalized bingo card just for New Jerseyans!

So grab a couple of friends, use the bingo grid below and fill it with these Garden State experiences to create your Jersey-specific bingo card to use over the course of National Bingo Day. If you do any of these things on June 27, mark off the box!

🔴 You have a slice of pizza

🔴 There is a PA driver going the speed limit in the left lane

🔴 You hear a Bruce Springsteen song

🔴 You have a long wait at the gas station because the attendant is distracted on the phone

🔴 You visit your favorite shore town

🔴 Someone mentions “gabagool”

🔴 You or someone you know stops at a Wawa

🔴 You see someone do the Jersey Slide

🔴 You go to your usual bagel place

🔴 You have to take a jug handle

🔴 You see some dope feed the seagulls on the beach

🔴 You tell someone to “fuhgeddaboudit”

🔴 Someone sparks the pork roll/ Taylor Ham debate

🔴 An outsider says “New Joisey”

🔴 You’re flipped the “Jersey salute” by another driver

🔴 You catch a whiff of either exit 13A or where 195 and 295 meet

🔴 You say or hear someone else say “Twenty. Regular. Cash.”

🔴 The @NJGov Twitter account disses a neighboring state

🔴 You enjoy a Jersey-grown fruit (tomato, blueberry, etc)

🔴 Another celebrity is seen shooting a movie in NJ

🔴 You eat at your favorite diner

🔴 Someone asks you “what exit?”

🔴 Chris Christie takes a swipe at Donald Trump

🔴 Property taxes make you consider moving to another state

🔴 FREE SPACE: A Trenton politician makes you roll your eyes

Here’s a blank board you can print out to use:

If Bingo is making you feel nostalgic, get a load of these toys that were all the rage back in the day.

