National Avocado Day is July 31: 5 unique ways NJ can celebrate

July 31st, also known as National Avocado Day, is just around the corner, and you know I am getting ready to celebrate.

Avocados are one of my favorite foods, as they provide healthy fats to a meal, have great texture, and are flat out delicious.

In preparation for this gorgeous fake holiday, I figured I would share some ideas for how to make the most out of the day. If you thought avocados could only be eaten a few ways, get ready for these different and uncommon ways to enjoy them.

Warning, you may want to have some avocados on hand before reading.