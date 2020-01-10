Nathan’s First Forecast: I bet it’s not always this warm here…

Oh, sorry — wrong Nathan.

This is a picture of me playing Nathan Detroit in a production of "Guys and Dolls" last March, not of Nathan Daniel Zarrow, born Thursday to our Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow and his wife Amy.

The young Mr. Zarrow's first full day on this planet will be one to remember, as it marks the start of a weekend warmup that could, if internet chatter is to be believed, potentially set some records around the Garden State.

Unfortunately, there's not much sun to go along with the balmy temps, as Friday will be primarily cloudy, with daytime highs spiking significantly from Thursday. We're talking upper 40s to mid-50s ... and that's just the start of things.

If patchy fog and drizzle do not become part of the picture at some point during the day on Friday, they should by Friday night. Those conditions will be accompanied by some static temperatures, as lows overnight won't dip much below the upper 40s.

Then, they're Nathan Detroit's four least favorite words, but hopefully not yours: "The heat is on."

Saturday and Sunday both bring temperatures into the upper 50s to mid-60s, although Saturday at least is not really a day to be out and about. It'll be rainy and breezy throughout, with rain expected to carry over all the way into Sunday morning.

As that rain peters out into drizzle, Sunday morning clouds and fog will clear and we'll finally get some sunshine during the p.m. hours, but it looks like cloudy skies are going to be right back with us on Monday.

By the way, fun fact! Dan and Amy are now more than halfway to the five kids Miss Adelaide made up in her letters to keep her mother from visiting her and Nathan Detroit. Just saying...

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Monday, Jan. 27.

