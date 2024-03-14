Nashville hot chicken restaurant is opening its third NJ location

It seems like chicken joints have been in the news a lot lately, whether it’s Royal Farms, Raising Cane’s, or Chick-fil-A.

Now another relatively new entrant in the chicken wars has announced the opening date for its third Garden State location.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, purveyors of the “Nashville hot chicken” variety, has become something of a culinary sensation that began in Los Angeles.

Founded in 2017 by Arman Oganesyan, Tommy and Gary Rubenyan, Dave’s Hot Chicken started as a pop-up in an East Hollywood parking lot. With a menu centered around their signature hot chicken tenders and sliders, they quickly caught on in Los Angeles.

Dave’s Hot Chicken will be opening their new Cherry Hill store on Friday, April 5.

The new restaurant will take the place of the short-lived BurgerFi in the Ellisburg Shopping Center; the BurgerFi didn’t even stay in business for a year. Others stores in the center, according to nj.com, are Whole Foods, Qdoba, and Dunkin’, among others.

Dave’s other Garden State locations are in Wayne and Ocean Township.

The company has said that they plan on opening 14 North Jersey locations, with another seven slated for South Jersey. In the seven years since the first one opened, the chain has expanded to 140 restaurants worldwide.

Their menu features chicken tenders, sliders, and sides; you choose how hot you want the chicken to be; their choices are “No Spice,” “Lite Mild,” “Mild,” “Medium,” “Medium Hot,” “Hot,” “Extra Hot,” and “Reaper.”

