Incredibly popular chicken restaurant opens its third NJ location

Imagine having the dream of opening a restaurant devoted to chicken fingers; Todd Graves had that dream and didn’t let his business professor or the bankers who told him it wouldn’t work deter him.

He started his business in 1996, named it after his dog, and it has been an unqualified success, with 600 locations nationwide. His restaurant chain, Raising Cane’s, just opened its third New Jersey location with more on the way.

At the heart of Raising Cane’s menu is its commitment to serving fresh, never frozen chicken fingers.

The simplicity of the menu, which features combinations of the chicken fingers with Cane’s sauce, Texas toast, coleslaw, and crinkle-cut fries, ensures a focus on quality and consistency. The Box Combo and The Caniac are among the favorites.

The new Raising Cane’s is at 2014 Route 70 W. in Cherry Hill. They opened their first NJ location in January in Burlington, with a second store opening in Marlton in February.

According to NJ.com, there will be a new one in Deptford sometime this year, with other stores to come in Glassboro, Lawnside, and New Brunswick.

Todd originally planned to call the Restaurant “Sockeye’s” as a tribute to his time in Alaska. Instead, he takes a friend’s advice and names it after his Labrador Retriever, Raising Cane, who frequented the construction site as the first one was built in Baton Rouge, LA.

He remains actively involved with all aspects of the brand, making Raising Cane’s one of the few founder-led restaurant companies of its size.

