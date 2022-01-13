12-year-old boy from Winslow, NJ has been missing for days

WINSLOW — Police are looking for a 12-year-old boy who went missing on Tuesday.

An image of Naquan Lindsey of Winslow was captured in a hallway inside a building at 9th and Ferry Streets in Camden around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

The boy's final destination is not known. He is known to frequent East Camden.

Lindsay was wearing a black hoodie or jacket with a red or dark orange hood and cuffs around the wrist.

He was wearing black-and-white sneakers and has a white or tan ski mask.

He is described as 5 feet 4 inches, weighing approximately 100 pounds with brown eyes and a dark complexion.

MacAulay asked anyone with information about Lindsey's location to call the Camden County Central Communications tip line at 856-783-4900 or Winslow Township Police at 609-567-0700.

