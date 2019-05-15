Napping postal service worker with pistol in lap draws SWAT team

KEARNY — A man sleeping inside his car with what looked like a handgun on his lap prompted a large police response at a post office processing plant on Tuesday morning.

Kearny Police said they were notified when Xsayvire Smalls, 29, of Newark was noticed snoozing around 10:20 a.m. in the parking lot of the USPS Priority Mail processing plant on Harrison Avenue. The department's Emergency Service Unit and the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team were called to the scene as officers attempted to communicate with Smalls.

Smalls did not respond to attempts to talk, but SWAT members were able to get him out of the car, according to police, who said the gun turned out to be a BB/pellet gun

Police said charges are pending against Smalls. The incident was not terrorism related, according to police.

The use of a device called a "flash bang" drew attention to the incident when video was posted on social media. Police said no shots were fired during the incident.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, Hudson County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Postal Police, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Harrison Police, New Jersey State Police, FBI, Kearny EMS and Jersey City Medical Center EMS all responded to the incident, according to police.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5