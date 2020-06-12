My ‘Pride Night’ interview with the Lakewood BlueClaws

Since there's no baseball right now, that also means there are no themed nights at the ballpark Minor League baseball teams are so well known for.

Tonight, June 12, would have been Pride Night at FirstEnergy Park in Lakewood. But even though there isn't any baseball happening, that didn't stop the organization from taking the opportunity to promote LGBTQ+ inclusion and acceptance - something I wish all sports teams would get behind.

The BlueClaws director of communications and radio play-by-play announcer Greg Giombarrese reached out to me to do an interview for Pride Night, and you can watch the whole thing below. We covered a lot in 12 minutes; including resources for LGBTQ+ people in New Jersey and their families, using your platform to try to expand the perspectives of people who may not necessarily agree with you ideologically, and despite all the progress that's been made in the pride movement, how much work needs to be done.

I just want to send out a huge 'thank you' to Greg and the entire BlueClaws organization. They make it abundantly clear they aren't just in it to join a trend. They care deeply about LGBTQ+ inclusion, especially in the world of sports. And as one of those LGBTQ+ people living in New Jersey, I can tell you the BlueClaws' efforts are doing more than they'll ever know for LGBTQ+ youth around the state.

