Do you approve of the job Phil Murphy is doing as Governor of New Jersey? That's the question I asked my Twitter following of 3,170 followers. I also promoted it on my New Jersey 101.5 night time show, as well as my maxed out Facebook friends.

The results were quite interesting, since the governor had a 59% approval rating from a Rutgers-Eagleton poll that lasted from April 22-May 2 and spoke to 1,502 adults by phone or the Monmouth University Poll where the governor got a 71% approval rating in a poll conducted from April 16-19 and reached 704 New Jersey adults by phone.

My poll lasted only one day and only asked one simple question. Granted, a lot has happened in the month since the last polls were taken and that's reflective in the response. Here are some of the comments that were also posted.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

