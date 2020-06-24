Are you sick of wearing a mask for the purpose of not getting sick? Do they really work anyway? The CDC should be giving us a mask update soon. Currently, the title of the page on "Cloth Face Covers" on their website is, "Use of cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of Covid-19," and goes on to say, "Your cloth face covering may protect them. Their cloth face covering may protect you." The keyword there is "may."

If I'm going to walk around New Jersey in 90-degree heat with my face covered by a mask, I'd love a little more than "may." I'd much rather hear the words "absolutely," "definitely," or "positively."

"May" just doesn't do it for me and a lot of people in New Jersey agree, as you can see in the Twitter poll I posted last Tuesday night while talking about the topic on my show on New Jersey 101.5. "Would you like to see the rules requiring wearing a mask in New Jersey to disappear?" For me, that would be a big emphatic YES!!!!!

I hate the idea of wearing a mask in public. I hate not being able to see the face of the person that I'm talking to or even looking at. For me eye contact is not enough, I need to see who I'm communicating with.

I feel stupid wearing them but I'm not going to be a pain in the neck about it if it makes someone else uncomfortable. Then again, who could possibly be comfortable wearing a mask? Not the person driving alone in a car alone with the windows up, or the kid I saw in East Windsor riding a bike in 90-degree heat while wearing a mask. How dangerous is that? Here are some of the comments I received.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: