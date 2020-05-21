The line for reopening New Jersey keeps moving. The latest being Governor Murphy wanting a widely available vaccine as part of the mix. That being said, I did a Twitter poll Wednesday @realstevetrev asking "If they came out with a coronavirus vaccine tomorrow, would you take it?" It ran for 24 hours and 487 people responded.

As you can see 67% would not. Among the comments were:

How do you feel? Would you take a coronavirus vaccine if they came out with one?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

