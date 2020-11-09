Last week, Gov. Phil Murphy stated he was "close" to implementing stricter rules when it comes to stopping the spread of COVID-19, as the number of cases in this state continue to rise. Hospitalizations and alleged deaths spiked up as well.

Not quite aware that he is neither a doctor nor a dictator, he continues to have a choke hold on our rights as citizens and businesspeople to live and make a living legally. Murphy says, "a number of steps are coming." Many businesses and restaurants in particular are barely hanging on to whatever sustainability they have left. They are nervous about what might be coming this week. One of the conjectures is that there will be a mask mandate for everyone going in public, much like the ones that didn't work in Europe and haven't worked in the states that tried them here.

Update: Gov. Phil Murphy has announced new restrictions on indoor dining times and indoor scholastic sports.

A number of states like New Mexico, Montana and Colorado have implemented mask mandates and have seen their cases rise dramatically anyway. Countries like Spain and The United Kingdom have done so as well with similar results.

You may recall the guru of all things COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci, originally said no one should be walking around wearing a mask, but it might make people feel a little better as they go outside.

That was about a couple of months before he told people to wear masks. So you may be ordered to wear a mask outdoors to make some people "feel better" about COVID-19 and your favorite restaurant may be closing its doors to any indoor dining

We'll just have to wait and see what this clearly over-his-head, out-of-touch, power hungry dictator will order us to do this week. Are you getting uncomfortable yet or are you too scared to give a s#!t?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis’ own.