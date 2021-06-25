Last summer I had dinner over at my neighbors house, and as always it was a feast. From delicious meat to fresh salad I couldn’t get enough, but there was one dish that to this day I think of.

It's a broccoli slaw and it’s heavenly. I asked my neighbor for the recipe and was pleasantly surprised at how easy it was. All you need is a fresh head of broccoli, ¼ cup of mayo, ½ red onion, 2 tablespoons of rice vinegar and a spoonful of sugar.

To begin with this recipe you want to separate your broccoli into florets and line them on a baking sheet with salt, pepper and a little bit of olive oil.

Bake the broccoli for about 20 minutes at 400 degrees and then allow it to cool.

While the broccoli cools you can begin your mixture of mayonnaise, sugar and rice vinegar and you can also begin dicing your onion. You want to dice the onion as small as possible as although the rice vinegar will get rid of the taste, you won’t want to crunch on an onion while eating this dish.

As soon as the broccoli has cooled toss it in the mixture and onion and it’s ready to go!

You can always add more mayonnaise, sugar and vinegar if you would like to coat the broccoli more, just be sure to use the proper proportions.

This is the perfect dish to eat with family or to still impress your friends if you aren’t feeling up to cooking a massive dish. You can also add carrots or any other vegetable to this if you want to have more veggies!

