The list of schools opting to start the year virtually is growing exponentially. Over the weekend my daughter’s district, Flemington-Raritan, sent out emails basically telling us parents be prepared. There was to be an emergency board meeting Tuesday night and it was “anticipated” they would be voting to resume virtual learning to start the calendar year. As soon as I saw that email I knew what was to come. With all the bells and whistles that would be set off I don’t believe they would have told us that if they didn’t know it was 100%.

Sure enough a new email popped up today with board meeting highlights. In it was the following:

“The Board revised the "Returning with Confidence" School Reopening Plan to reflect that the District will operate all virtually from September 8, 2020 through October 30, 2020. The revised plan will be posted online once finalized.”

I don’t know what to feel.

On one hand I knew once Gov. Murphy made the announcement that individual districts could decide to abandon hybrid plans and go all remote that many if not most would. There was a ton of pushback coming from not only teachers and their unions but from administration as well. Once the state’s largest district, Newark, did it, I figured the floodgates were wide open.

On the other hand I’m worried about her. I think even educators would agree laptop learning from home has been an inferior product. And the social void created by this pandemic isn’t good when you’re in those vulnerable-to-begin-with teenage years. I know they’re trying to err on the side of caution, but even the CDC had recommended in-person school and considered things like emotional well-being in their position.

Yet here we are.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.